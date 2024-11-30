Bhubaneswar: Highlighting the success of the Border Security Force (BSF) operations in minimising the activities of Maoists in Odisha, a senior official said only 60 to 70 Maoists are operating in the State.

BSF IG Charu Dhwaja Agarwal said mostly the Maoists active in Odisha are either from Chhattisgarh state or Andhra Pradesh State. Only six or seven naxals belong to Odisha cadre, he added.

Efforts are on to make Odisha free from Maoists by March 2026, said Agarwal.

Mentioning that 38 districts of the country are Maoist-affected, the senior BSF official said of those districts, seven are in Odisha.

This year, the BSF operations in Odisha have resulted in killing of three dreaded Maoists. Over 24 cadre Maoists have laid down their arms, he informed. 34 IEDs, 117 grenades and huge cache of arms and ammunitions have also been seized.

Citing that the anti-Maoist operation will continue in coming days, Agarwal said the BSF will work in close coordination with the Odisha Police and Intelligence to wipe out Maoists and supporters.

Help of high-tech drone and satellite surveillance will keep a vigil of the naxal activities. Monitoring on Bangladeshi infiltrators on border areas has also been strengthened, he stated.

It is worth to be mentioned that BSF is celebrating its raising day on December 1.