Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has rolled out the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (AGY), a transformative housing scheme aimed at ensuring that every rural family in the state has access to a pucca house. Targeting houseless families and those living in kutcha houses, the scheme provides financial assistance to construct pucca houses.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the scheme at an event held in Bhawanipatna on March 30. On the inaugural day, work orders for 60,000 houses were issued under the scheme. The government aims to construct over 5 lakh houses within the next three years. For the current year, a budget of Rs 2,600 crore has been allocated, with an overall investment of Rs 7,550 crore planned over the next three years.

Financial Assistance and Instalment Details

Under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, beneficiaries are entitled to a total housing assistance of Rs. 1.20 lakh to construct a pucca house with a minimum carpet area of 25 square meters, including a hygienic cooking space (excluding the toilet area). The funds are disbursed directly to the beneficiary’s account from the State Nodal Account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode in three instalments, based on the construction progress:

A. 1st Instalment: Rs. 40,000, released along with the issuance of the work order.

B. 2nd Instalment: Rs. 65,000, disbursed upon reaching the roof level.

C. 3rd Instalment: Rs. 15,000, provided upon completion of the house.

The instalment amounts are subject to revision by the government. To encourage timely construction, the scheme offers financial incentives for early completion. Beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), PM-JANMAN, or other government-funded rural housing schemes will receive:

1. Rs. 20,000 for completing the house within 4 months from the date of receipt of the 1st instalment.

2. Rs. 10,000 for completing the house within 6 months from the same date.

Notably, ongoing work under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) will be covered under this scheme.

Eligibility Criteria for Beneficiaries

The Antyodaya Gruha Yojana outlines specific categories of households eligible for the sanction of new houses. According to the guidelines, the following groups qualify:

1. Beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 (FRA).

2. Households where the primary earner is a person with a disability (PwD) of at least 40 percent.

3. Households from lower-income groups who have been excluded from the ongoing Government Rural Housing Schemes.

4. Households whose homes have been fully or severely damaged due to natural or manmade calamities such as fire, flood, cyclone, earthquake, elephant menace, communal violence, LWE (Left Wing Extremism) violence, or major law-and-order issues.

5. Victims of river or sea inundation requiring relocation or shifting.

6. Households displaced for government projects like highways or irrigation initiatives.

7. Households in sanctuaries or reserve forests needing relocation.

Exclusion Criteria

The scheme also specifies categories of households that are not eligible for assistance. These include:

1. Households already living in pucca houses.

2. Households with a member employed by the government, PSU, or statutory body, or drawing a monthly pension from such entities.

3. Households owning motorized four-wheelers or mechanized three/four-wheeler agricultural equipment.

4. Households with non-agricultural enterprises registered with the government.

5. Households with a family member earning more than Rs. 15,000 per month.

6. Households owning 2.5 acres or more of irrigated land, or 5 acres or more of unirrigated land.

7. Households that have already availed housing assistance under other Government Rural Housing Schemes.

8. Households relocated for government projects but already owning a pucca house in another locality.

How to Download Antyodaya Gruha Yojana Form

To download the form for applying under the scheme, one needs to visit the website rhodisha.gov.in.

Click here to download the form directly.

Toll-free Helpline Number

0674-6817777

Integration of Essential Facilities

Under this scheme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 1.2 lakh along with additional benefits from various welfare programs. Essential services such as toilets from the Swachh Bharat Mission, cooking gas from the Ujjwala Yojana, clean drinking water from the Jal Jeevan Mission, and electricity connections from the Saubhagya scheme will be provided. The initiative aims to offer a comprehensive package to uplift living conditions.

Furthermore, beneficiaries will receive employment opportunities through the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), with 90-95 days of wage employment provided for unskilled labourers.

Priority to Vulnerable Groups

The scheme prioritizes the most vulnerable sections of society, including differently-abled individuals, widows, families affected by cancer or other critical illnesses, families of martyrs, and those impacted by natural calamities such as floods and cyclones. Additionally, persons affected by chronic diseases like leprosy, kidney ailments, liver cirrhosis, thalassemia, and HIV/AIDS will also be given priority.

Moreover, orphans, the homeless, forest rights act beneficiaries, bonded laborers, and national and international-level athletes will be covered under the scheme.

Redefining ‘Family’ and ‘Pucca House’

To extend the reach of the scheme, the government has simplified the definitions of ‘family’ and ‘pucca house.’ Houses with asbestos, tin, or tile roofing are now classified as kutcha houses, while only cement-built structures with RCC roofs will be considered pucca houses. Additionally, the definition of ‘family’ has been broadened to include spouses, dependent parents, and children.