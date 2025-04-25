Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to provide another one lakh houses to beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana in the coming month, informed Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik today.

As part of the state's plan to provide permanent housing for the economically weaker sections, a total of five lakh houses will be constructed over the next three years. In the first phase, 60,000 beneficiaries have already been included under the scheme.

The minister also informed that the ongoing housing survey will continue till the end of May. So far, 29 lakh beneficiaries have been covered in the survey. To ensure more participation, a large-scale awareness campaign was carried out across the state, he added.