Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a notice to Aparajita Sarangi and Jual Oram, two MPs from Odisha, for their absence during voting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha.

The notice has been sent to both the parliamentarians seeking explanation for their absence during the voting for the passage of the significant bill in the Lower House of the Parliament in the early hours of Thursday.

Their absence raised questions about the party's discipline and unity, especially at a time when a whip had been issued, and all MPs were expected to participate in the voting.

The BJP leadership has taken a strict stance on this matter and has asked both MPs to explain why they did not participate in the voting and whether there was any specific reason for their absence.

While the Lok Sabha Member from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, is one of the members of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, headed by Lok Sabha Member Jagdambika Pal, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram is currently serving as the the Minister for Tribal Affairs in Narendra Modi-led NDA Government.

Notably, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in the early hours of April 3 after a marathon debate on the Bill that went on for almost 12 hours.

The Bill was approved by the Lower House with a majority of 288 votes against 232.

Prior to voting, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju firmly defended his government against allegations of targeting the Muslim community and fostering divisions.

He clarified the distinction between Waqf and the Waqf Board, addressing concerns about non-Muslim involvement in religious matters.

A day later, the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha after a lengthy and intense discussion in the Upper House of the Parliament by a majority of 128 votes against 95.