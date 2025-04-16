Bhubaneswar: Apollo Green Energy Ltd expressed interest in investing ₹4,500 Crore in Odisha to develop green energy infrastructure. The proposal was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister, KV Singh Deo.

The proposed projects aim to generate 1,000 MW of green energy and are expected to create employment opportunities for around 3,000 people, both directly and indirectly.

During its presentation, Apollo Green Energy also highlighted plans to include battery storage facilities, enabling the storage of surplus electricity for use after peak consumption periods.

Currently, the company is developing a 54-megawatt peak (MWp) solar power project worth ₹151 Crore in Ganjam district, under the EPC-Ground solar mode.

The meeting, held at the Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall, was attended by Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department; Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, CMD of OPTCL; Trilochan Panda, MD of GRIDCO; and senior officials from the Energy Department. Apollo Green Energy was represented by its CEO, Sanjay Gupta, and President, Rakesh Gupta.