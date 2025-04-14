Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has announced that the application process for undergraduate (+3) courses for the academic year 2025-26 will begin soon. As per the government’s decision, the Common Application Form (CAF) for admission will be available online from April 16, 2025.

This move is part of the government’s broader initiative to streamline the admission process for various higher education programmes, including postgraduate and two-year B.Ed, M.Ed, and B.H.Ed courses. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the future of students and ensuring the smooth functioning of the academic calendar.

Admissions into +3 courses this year will be conducted in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under this framework, students applying through the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) will be able to choose their preferred subject combinations. They can opt for a single major with two minors, double majors, or three minor subjects, offering greater academic flexibility.

The state government has also planned to start undergraduate classes by July 10, 2025. This timeline has been set to ensure the timely commencement of the academic session, the smooth conduct of examinations, and the prompt declaration of results, which will ultimately benefit students.