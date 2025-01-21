Bhubaneswar: As Odisha Government is planning to release 4th phase of first installment money under Subhadra Yojana by end of January, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida urged women residing outside the state to apply soon for the scheme.

"During review in districts, it came to light that many eligible women beneficiaries, who are residing outside Odisha, are yet to get enrolled under the Subhadra Yojana. I request them to apply soon to get benefits under the scheme," Parida told reporters today.

"If they apply now, can be beneficiaries in the last phase of the first installment under the scheme. As the state government has assured that the registration will remain open till the last beneficiary gets amount, the women beneficiaries can apply through Subhadra portal and CSC centres. However, they have to appear physically for NPCI verification and biometric," she said adding that the 4th phase of Subhadra money will be released soon. Nearly over 20 lakh women will be benefitted under the scheme in the last phase.

Recently, she had informed that the fourth phase money of first installment under Subhadra Yojana, will be disbursed among women beneficiaries by end of January.