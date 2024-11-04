Bhubaneswar: Leading steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel are not withdrawing their mega joint project from Odisha, informed Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain today.

Amid a report that the steel giants are all set to leave Kendrapara in Odisha after reportedly being offered investment in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Industry Minister dismissed the report alleging the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of misleading people of the state.

"Nippon Steel had exited Odisha and established a steel project in Gujarat when the BJD was in power in Odisha. Those companies that had scrapped projects in Odisha are now making a comeback during BJP government in the state," Swain said.

The BJD strongly criticised the 'withdrawal' of a mega steel project by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel in Kendrapara giving all credit to the previous government led by Naveen Patnaik for industrial growth in Odisha.

"Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had visited Japan and offered Nippon Steel for a project in Odisha at an investment of Rs 1.40 lakh crore. That project will be now set up in Andhra, which is very unfortunate. We lost the project because of the 'inefficient' government. Earlier, the BJD government had provided land to JSW for an EV project in Odisha. The JSW also switching its proposed project to Maharashtra. Under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, many industries had expressed their interest in investment in Odisha. Even, the investments were made during Covid-19 pandemic. Now, all companies are preferring to exit Odisha. This suggests that no company trusts the BJP here in the state," said BJD leader Pratap Jena reacting to ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel's withdrawal from Odisha.

Recently, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel announced to establish jointly an integrated steel plant near Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam, with an initial investment of Rs 70,000 crore. The foundation stone for the project is scheduled to be laid in January 2025.