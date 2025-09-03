Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar Police today detained Jagabandhu Chand, husband of sextortion accused Archana Nag, for allegedly trying to kill her after entering the woman's bedroom. The two are currently staying separate as their divorce petition is sub judice.

As per a complaint filed by Archana with the police, Jagabandhu entered the bedroom balcony of her house located in Satya Vihar here on the night of August 30, around 1:30 AM and tried to cut her neck with a sharp knife. This act scared her 19-year-old sister and 8-year-old son.

Moments later, police reached the spot after being contacted by Archana. As the cops questioned Jagabandhu regarding his extreme act, he became aggressive and slapped her, Archana alleged, adding that Jagabandhu abused her, pulled her dress in the presence of the police and hit her two sisters and son.

On the basis of the complaint, police detained Jagabandhu for questioning. Further investigation into the matter was underway.