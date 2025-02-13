Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reprimanded Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud for skipping the party's legislature meeting and questioned whether he was leaning towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The brief but significant conversation took place as Patnaik arrived at the Odisha Legislative Assembly ahead of the budget session. Spotting Mahakud, the former Chief Minister asked him about his absence from the BJD legislature party meeting held a day earlier.

“Why didn’t you attend the party meeting yesterday?” Patnaik asked.

In response, Mahakud cited health reasons, saying, “I wasn’t well yesterday.”

However, Patnaik was not entirely convinced and promptly asked, “Are you leaning towards BJP?”

While Mahakud has not made any statement regarding his intention to change his political allegiance, Patnaik’s question suggests growing concerns within the BJD over internal dissent.

Speaking to reporters, Mahakud said, "I am not quitting the BJD. I am always with the party. It is necessary to meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss regarding development projects of the Keonjhar district. He is the CM of the state, not of the BJP."

"Naveen Patnaik questioned me about my absence from the BJD legislature party meeting. As the head of the party, he has the right to do so," added Mahakud.