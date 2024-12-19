Baripada: In a historic move towards strengthening protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a dedicated 131-member armed police company will be deployed to secure the area against poaching and wildlife crimes. The unit will be led by Mayurbhanj SP.

The announcement was made through a notification issued to the Accountant General (A&E) and (Audit), by Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu. The company, which will be headquartered in Mayurbhanj, will include 87 sepoys, 30 havildars, three driver havildars, three assistant sub-inspectors (armed), three sub-inspectors (armed), one inspector (armed), one assistant commandant (armed) and three drivers.

The move is being touted to be a first of its kind where an armed police company is being deployed for protecting a wildlife sanctuary.

According to the letter, newly created posts will be filled up as per the provisions in the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies (ORV) Act and all expenses for this dedicated force will be borne by the Forest and Environment department. The decision was taken following meetings chaired by the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, and further clarifications from the Forest, Environment & Climate Change (FE & CC) department.

“I am directed to convey the sanction of the Governor for creation of a dedicated one company of Armed Police Reserve (APR) Force with creation of 131 posts of different categories in Mayurbhanj district for constitution of a Joint Task Force already notified vide FE && CC Department correspondent in order to strengthen the protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), Mayurbhanj," the letter read.

As per reports, the unit's operational unit will be in consultation with the Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve and the Joint Task Force (JTF).

The move comes in the wake of rising cases of poaching and attacks on forest personnel in the area in the recent few months.