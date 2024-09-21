Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today arrested seven engineering students on charges of assaulting an official of the Indian Army and misbehaving with his fiancée in the Odisha capital here in the late hours of September 15.

The Chandaka police in the city here had detained the seven students in connection with the incident yesterday.

Soon after their arrest, the seven students were produced in a local court.

As per the complaint, around 12 people travelling in three cars intercepted the vehicle of the Indian Army officer near Patharagadia in the capital city in the late hours of Sunday (September 15).

The army officer and his fiancée were returning home after closing the latter’s restaurant.

The hooligans hurled abuses at the army officer and passed lewd comments towards his fiancée. They dragged the army officer and thrashed him when he tried to resist.

The miscreants threatened the couple of dire consequences when the army officer tried to video-record the incident in this mobile phone.

The couple, somehow, managed to escape and rushed to Bharatpur police station to lodged an FIR against the miscreants.

The army officer and his fiancée reached Bharatpur police station at around 2 am and urged the cops to depute a police control room (PCR) van to arrest the miscreants.

The couple alleged that the Bharatpur police subjected them to torture instead of acting on their complaint.

As per the complaint, the cops put the fiancée of the army officer in the custody and tortured her. It has been alleged that the police officials stripped the woman and sexually assaulted her in the custody.

The fiancée of the army officer reportedly bit the hand of a woman cop while trying to resist the custodial torture meted out to her.

The Bharatpur police later arrested the woman and produced her in a local court. She was sent to judicial custody after the court rejected her bail plea.

The Orissa High Court, however, granted bail to the woman, who had been admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar following the incident.

The alleged torture to the army officer and his fiancée by the cops has triggered a nationwide furore.

The state government has suspended five police official, including the Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station, in connection with the incident and ordered a Crime Branch probe in this regard.