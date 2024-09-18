Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP YB Khurania has suspended five cops in connection with the alleged dispute between an Army officer and them at the Bharatpur police station in the city.

Former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda have been placed under suspension for gross misconduct.

The DGP had ordered a Crime Branch investigation into the incident, yesterday.

As per the directive of the DGP, a five-member team of the Crime Branch visited the Bharatpur police station to launch a probe.

Sources said the team questioned the Bharatpur police station personnel for over four hours and examined the case documents.

Army Major Guruwant Singh and his fiancé Ankita Pradhan allegedly attacked police personnel of the Bharatpur police station on September 14.

The police personnel alleged that Singh and his fiancé visited the Bharatpur police station at around 3 AM to lodge a complaint. When the woman Sub-Inspector on duty asked the Army Major and his fiancé to file a written complaint, they got irked and attacked the police personnel.

As per the allegations, Singh’s fiancé bit the Sub-Inspector. She also attacked four constables including two women and injured them. The police then arrested the Army Major and his fiancé. Singh was later released on bail from the police station.

Meanwhile, another complaint has been filed accusing the police personnel of thrashing the Army Major and his fiancé on that night.

The Army Major, who hails from New Delhi, reportedly works in the 22 Sikh Regiment in Kolkata.