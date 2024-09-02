Bhubaneswar: Around 2 lakh small investors, affected by the chitfund scam in Odisha, have already got their money back, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The Chief Minister made this revelation while replying to a query of Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta in the Odisha Assembly today.

The authorities have confiscated 1,472.428 decimals of immovable properties of 35 illegal financial institutions (chitfund firms) in Odisha. Of them, altogether 56,549 decimals of properties have already been auctioned. The process is on to auction the remaining landed properties, said the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister, the competent authorities have issued interim order for attachment of movable and immovable assets of 66 illegal chitfund firms in the state.

“The investigation into the multi-crore ponzi scam in Odisha is still going on. So, there is no complete data regarding the number of people affected in the scam in the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that around 2 lakh small investors have already received their money back after the seizure of cash and auctioning of confiscated properties of three chitfund firms in Odisha.

Around 1.79 lakh investors of Rose Valley Group of Company have received around Rs 65 crore from the funds accumulated through the seizure of cash and auctioning of assets of the ponzi firm.

Similarly, over 17,000 investors of Golden Land Developers Group of Company have received around Rs 6 crore, claimed the Chief Minister.

At least 1,000 investors of Hi-Tech Estates Group of Company have received their money (around Rs 8 crore) back. The state government is committed to give justice to the victims of ponzi scam by adhering to the provisions of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act-2011, he said.

Earlier, Saunta, a Congress MLA from Laxmipur segment in Koraput district, sought to know details regarding the properties of ponzi firms confiscated in Odisha and the number of small investors who have received their money back.