Bhubaneswar: Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday stated that around 20 lakh ration cardholders will be removed from the beneficiary list for failing to complete the mandatory e-KYC process.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said the e-KYC process must be completed by June for individuals to continue receiving ration card benefits. “Nearly 95% of the existing beneficiaries have already completed e-KYC. Those who haven’t will no longer be considered eligible,” he added.

Taking a dig at the previous BJD Government, Patra alleged no new ration cards were issued in the past 13 years. In contrast, he said, the current Government’s people-centric approach has enabled citizens to apply for fresh ration card enrollment.

Since the BJP came to power in the state, over 17 lakh new applications for ration cards have been received, the Minister informed. Around 6 lakh ration cards are currently being distributed, while approval has been granted for the issuance of another 15 lakh.

Patra also urged eligible beneficiaries to apply through Jana Seba Kendras instead of visiting block offices for a smoother and more efficient process.