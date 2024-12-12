Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to fill 2,416 vacant posts of home guards in the state, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The government will create 5,000 new home guard posts across the state, following which fresh appointments will be made, said Majhi.

Acknowledging the grievances of home guards regarding inadequate salaries, CM Majhi also announced a salary hike and additional financial benefits for them. “The home guards have often expressed concerns over their pay. Our government has decided to increase their salaries and other financial assistance. This will be implemented soon,” he assured.

The state government had in November lifted the ban on recruiting home guards across the state. This decision paved the way to fill the vacant positions for home guards in the state.