Bhubaneswar: Around 25,000 projects under the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ (AONO) scheme are yet to commence, Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik informed the State Legislative Assembly today.

In response to a question by MLA Byomakesh Ray, the minister said a total of 90,624 projects have been approved under the scheme, with work progressing at different stages. Out of these, approximately 42,000 projects have been completed, while nearly 25,000 are yet to begin.

Naik further mentioned that as per the guidelines, projects initiated under the AONO scheme that have incurred a minimum of 20% expenditure will be completed under the ‘Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha’ initiative.

He also clarified that no approved projects have been withdrawn from blocks.