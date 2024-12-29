Koraput: At least four passengers were killed and 30 others sustained injuries as a bus carrying them from Niali in Cuttack district overturned at Sukanala ghat under Boipariguda police limits in Odisha's Koraput district, today.

As per reports, the accident occurred in the morning as the driver of the ill-fated vehicle lost control over the wheels, which caused it to turn turtle.

Tragically, four persons were crushed to death under the overturned vehicle. A 12-year-old boy is among the deceased.

The injured ones were rescued and rushed to the Boipariguda Hospital. Many of them were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

The bus was reportedly heading towards the Gupteswar shrine in Koraput district.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased.

In addition, the Chief Minister has directed for immediate treatment of the injured ones at the district headquarters hospital.