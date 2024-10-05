Puri: The 'Arpan' rice, offered by devotees during an initiative launched by the previous government ahead of Srimandir Heritage Corridor project in Odisha, was auctioned for over Rs 2 crore.

The Puri district administration sold 10,322.49 kg 'Arpan' rice to Nimapara-based Maa Tarini Rice Mill through a tender process for Rs 2.86 crore.

The rice mill paid the amount to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), informed Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain.

The district food supply department had called for a spot auction for 10,322.49 kg 'Arpan' rice following controversy surfaced for not using the offerings collected through Arpan Rathas across the state before the inauguration of Puri Srimandir Parikrama project.

Four millers had participated in the auction process, of them Suresh Kumar Mohanty, the owner of Maa Tarini rice mill, Nimapara, won the bid for Rs 2,780 per quintal and purchased at Rs 2 crore 86 lakh 96 thousand, the Collector stated.

The Suara and Mahasuara Nijog of Puri Jagannath Temple has welcomed the move by the district administration.

Worth mentioning, total 14017.23 quintal rice along with betelnuts and donations was collected from devotees through Arpan Rathas before the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project by the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik on January 17 this year.

While the district administration had collected Rs 2.5 crore as donations, it decided to distribute prasad made from the Arpan rice among devotees. Accordingly, the Suara and Mahasuara Nijog was given 2 tonnes of rice to prepare for distribution among devotees. This continued for a couple of days, but halted later.

After the formation of the BJP government in Odisha, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that the Arpan rice was not fit for use and it could not be offered to the deities at the Jagannath Temple. Before the quality of the remaining rice further deteriorated, the district administration with permission from the state government decided to sell it through auction.