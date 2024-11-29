Bhubaneswar: Articles worth more than Rs 1 crore were reduced to ashes as several miscreants allegedly set a grocery shop on fire at Singakhunta market in Soro area of Odisha's Balasore district, late last night.

The store, owned by Upendra Dixit of Gujadiha village under Singakhunta panchayat, had been operating in the area for years.

As per reports, the wrongdoers used a gas cutter to break open the shop's shutter and carried out a theft. They also set the shop on fire before leaving the spot.

Locals initially noticed the blaze and informed the Fire Services Department. A firefighting team rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flames.

However, by the time the fire was extinguished, the shop was completely gutted. The damage is estimated to exceed Rs 1 crore, as all items in the store were destroyed in the blaze.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.

Four days ago, Upendra was reportedly threatened and robbed of Rs 5,000 and his mobile phone by four men on two motorcycles when he was returning home after closing the shop. A complaint was lodged at the local police station regarding the incident.

Upendra suspects that the same group might be behind the arson.