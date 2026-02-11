Bhubaneswar: Artisans and weavers from at least 20 states will open their stalls at the 20th Toshali Swadeshi Mela, scheduled to begin in the Odisha capital on February 14.

This was revealed by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department of the state government today.

“The state government has made the necessary arrangement for organizing this year’s Toshali Mela on a grand scale. Artisans and weavers from at least 20 states, including Odisha, will open their stalls at the annual crafts fair,” said Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta.

The crafts fair will continue till February 26 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

This year, altogether 905 stalls will come up at the fairground. The Centre and its agencies will facilitate artisans to open 150 stalls displaying handicraft items and 50 stalls displaying handloom goods at Toshali Crafts Mela, added the Minister.

Drone show to make debut in this year’s fair

According to him, the state government and its agencies will assist artisans and weavers to open 281 and 150 stalls respectively.

Products from micro, small and medium enterprises would be displayed at 200 stalls. There will be at least 60 stalls at the food court, in formed the Minister.

“The fair will have three theme-based pavilions. These pavilions will display the schemes and initiatives of the state government. The artisans will hold live demonstrations for the visitors,” said the Minister.

The people can visit the crafts fair from 11 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm. Cultural programmes will be held from 6 pm to 9.30 pm every day.

“Steps are being taken to hold fashion shows at this year’s Toshali Mela to promote handloom and handicraft goods. Besides, there is a plan to hold a drone show at the fair. We are expecting the footfall of around 30 lakh visitors this year. The total business is expected to cross Rs 30 crore,” added the Minister.