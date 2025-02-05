Bhubaneswar: The Sixteenth Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, today held a meeting with the municipal officials of Odisha’s Puri town.

Several issues including financial allocations, urban infrastructure development and strategies to enhance civic amenities in the Holy Town were discussed at the meeting.

The commission arrived in the state on a four-day visit yesterday. The commission is scheduled to hold discussions with the senior officials of the state government to assess the financial requirements of Odisha.

Prior to the meeting with the Puri municipality officials, the chairman and members of the commission visited Jagannath temple and offered prayers before the presiding deities.

During the meeting, municipal officials highlighted pressing urban challenges including sanitation, drainage, waste management and street light and the need for improved infrastructure to support the growing number of pilgrims visiting the Holy Town.

Panagariya, an eminent economist, acknowledged the unique needs of Puri and assured that the Finance Commission would consider these concerns in its recommendations. He emphasized the importance of efficient financial planning and resource allocation to ensure holistic urban development while preserving the city's rich heritage.

Finance Department Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra, Municipal Administration’s Director Arindam Dakua, Puri Collector Sidharth Sankar Swain, Puri SP Vinit Agrawal and Commission’s members Annie George Mathew, Ajay Narayan Jha, Dr. Manoj Panda were present at the meeting.