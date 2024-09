Bhubaneswar: Former Sambalpur MLA and senior Congress leader Ashwini Guru passed away at the age of 70, today at around 4 am.

He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Guru represented the Sambalpur constituency as an MLA from 1980 to 1985.

He also served as the President of the Sambalpur District Congress Committee from 2018 until his demise.

Political leaders cutting across party lines consoled the death of Guru.

He was born on April 1, 1954 in Sambalpur.