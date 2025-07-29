Bhubaneswar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has landed in controversy after it posted inside photographs of the premises of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on social media.

The photos, shared on ASI’s official handle on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Monday, showed the temple’s Ratna Bhandar, Bhogmandap, Satapahacha, and Ghantidwara. The images were reportedly taken before the recent repair works of the Ratna Bhandar began.

The public release of such photographs sparked strong reactions from intellectuals and devotees alike, who raised questions about ASI’s adherence to temple protocol and sanctity.

According to temple norms, carrying mobile phones or cameras inside the temple is strictly prohibited to ensure security. Many individuals in the past have faced penalties for violating this rule. Ironically, the ASI, entrusted with the protection and conservation of the temple, appears to have ignored these guidelines while clicking and posting the images.

Following the backlash, the ASI deleted the photographs around 11 PM on Monday night.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) was yet to comment on the matter.