Puri: Repair and conservation works at the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri have been suspended from December 25, 2024, in view of huge footfall of devotees.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Office’s Administrator in a notification stated today the repairs works undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will remain suspended till January 2, 2025.

The decision has been taken anticipating the visit of a big number of devotees during the holidays and English New Year. It will also help avoid any adverse effect on timely performance of rituals of the deities.

The notification further stated the repair and conservation work will resume from January 3, 2025.