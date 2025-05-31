Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s promising sprinter Animesh Kujur has clinched Bronze in 200m sprint at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in South Korea.

Kujur won the medal after clocking an impressive 20.32 seconds and created a new national record.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated Kujur for his achievement at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

“Congratulations to Odisha athlete Animesh Kujur on clinching Bronze medal in 200m sprint after clocking an impressive 20.32 seconds at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea and creating a new national record. He has made the entire nation proud with this achievement. May he continue to scale new heights in his sporting career. Wishing him all the best for future events,” said the Chief Minister in a social media (X) post.

It is worth mentioning here that Kujur had excelled in the men’s 100m and 200m events at the Indian Grand Prix 2 at LNCPE Campus in Trivandrum in Kerala earlier in this month.

The 21-year-old national record-holder in the men’s 200m emerged fastest runner of the one-day event. He won the short dash in 10.31 seconds and the 200m in 20.55 seconds at the Trivandrum event.