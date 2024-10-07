Bhubaneswar: Scores of job aspirants staged a massive protest in Odisha capital today alleging large-scale irregularities in the RI and Amin recruitment examinations conducted by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

The protesters demanded action against officials involved in the alleged misconduct of the examinations.

A key concern raised by the aspirants was the selection of a blacklisted company to conduct the exams. They are now pressing for a detailed investigation into this decision.

"Our protest is a warning to the Odisha government to take immediate steps to ensure transparency in the recruitment exams," said one of the protestors.

The aspirants also cited technical issues during the examinations. "The exams were marred by computer malfunctions at several centres, particularly at the Nayapalli exam centre in Bhubaneswar, preventing us from completing the test properly," claimed a protestor.

They are demanding the exams be re-conducted offline and organised by a reputed agency to ensure fairness.