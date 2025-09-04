Bhubaneswar: In a massive operation, Assam Police along with the Commissionerate Police carried out a joint raid in Bhubaneswar to arrest a fugitive accused of multi-crore financial scams. The raid was carried out at Subhadra Apartment in Infocity area of the State Capital following a tip-off on his presence.

The accused, identified as Sameer Patnaik, has been stated to be the ‘most wanted’ list of Assam Police with a court warrant pending against him. Accused of being involved in scams and related crimes to the tune of crores in Assam, he had managed to remain elusive. After being in hiding for a long time, Patnaik was traced in Bhubaneswar following which the raid was carried out.

After receiving intelligence input, cops had zeroed in on the location. On Thursday afternoon, police teams reached Subhadra Apartment in Infocity and attempted to enter a flat which is suspected to be Patnaik’s hideout. As the door was locked from inside, police broke into the apartment when no one responded to repeated knocks.

To prevent any possible escape bid, Commissionerate Police monitored the entry and exit points while their Assam counterparts sealed the apartment.

Earlier, Patnaik had been arrested by the Commissionerate Police and was recently out on bail. Following his release, Assam Police had obtained warrants and intensified their pursuits to nab him. Till reports last came in, the raid was ongoing. While Patnaik was not present in the flat, police started questioning a woman who was inside. Though her association with Patnaik is yet to be estblished, she said her son, a lawyer, had asked her to refrain from opening the door.

Further details are awaited.