Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the case of alleged assault on an Army officer and his fiancée at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, Dinakrushna Mishra, former IIC of the police station, today gave his consent in the court of SDJM here to undergo polygraph, narco-analysis and brain-mapping tests.

The tests will be conducted at forensic laboratory in Gujarat.

The Odisha Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, had sought permission of the court for the tests.

The incident took place on September 15 at around 2 AM when the Army Major and his fiancée went to Bharatpur police station to file a complaint as some youths had allegedly misbehaved with them while they were returning home. The police personnel allegedly harassed and assaulted the duo at the police station.

She has further alleged that the ex-IIC attempted to assault her sexually at the police station.

The Odisha Crime Branch has registered a criminal case against five police personnel in connection with the alleged assault.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Army officer, the case has been registered against former Bharatpur police station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and constable Balaram Hansda. Odisha DGP YB Khurania had earlier suspended the five police personnel.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.