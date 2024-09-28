Bhubaneswar: In an ongoing probe into the alleged assault on an Army Major and his fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar, the state Crime Branch team will visit Gujarat along with accused police personnel tomorrow for a polygraph test.

The probe team will head for Gujarat on Sunday to conduct a polygraph test on IIC Dinakrushna Mishra and four others, who have been placed under suspension for allegedly assaulting the Army officer and his fiancée at the police station in the wee hours of September 15.

The polygraph test, popularly known as a lie detector test, will be carried out on Monday (September 30).

Reports said that the suspended Bharatpur Police Station IIC Dinakrushna Mishra will undergo a polygraph test along with brain mapping and narco test on Monday. The lie detector test will be administered to four others to measure their physiological responses to the questions to be asked in connection with the alleged police custodial torture that triggered massive protests and sparked a heated political debate on a national platform.

Following the widespread furore over the incident, Odisha Police has suspended five police personnel -- Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspector Baisalini Panda, WASI Salilamayee Sahoo, WASI Sagarika Rath, and Constable Balaram Hansda.

According to reports, an Army Major attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and his fiancée were assaulted by police at Bharatpur Police Station on September 15. The couple had visited the police station to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during the wee hours.

The Army officer was allegedly beaten up by the on-duty police officials while three female cops dragged his fiancée into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops, including the ex-Inspector in charge of the Bharatpur Police Station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.