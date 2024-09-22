Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) called for Bhubaneswar bandh on September 24 to protest alleged assault on Major and his fiancée at a police station in the capital city of Odisha.

The bandh will be observed in Bhubaneswar for 6 hours from 6 AM to 12 PM on September 24 (Tuesday) to intensify protest against police action meted out to Major and his fiancée, informed BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra at a presser here today.

The alleged assault on the Army officer Gurvansh Singh Gosa and his fiancee Ankita Pradhan, who had visited Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar on September 15, inside the police station drew sharp criticism from political parties. The leaders cutting across party lines condemned the act demanding stringent action against erring police officials.

While the BJD's women members staged a demonstration outside the Governor's House in Bhubaneswar on Saturday putting the present BJP government in the dock on this matter, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi raised questions on the law and order situation in the country, particularly in BJP-ruled states.

“The terrible incident that took place in Odisha has raised serious questions on the law and order situation of the country. An army officer, who went to seek police help, was brutally beaten and his fiance was tortured in custody. This abominable incident is shameful for the entire humanity,” Rahul Gandhi had posted on his X handle, calling the unfortunate incident 'shameful'.