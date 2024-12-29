Berhampur: Taking action against doctors involved in assault on a PG student at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) dismissed four doctors from their service.

The dismissed doctors were Assistant Professor Dr. Prushottam Swain, Senior Resident Doctors Dr. Aryan Kumar Mohanty and Dr. Chinmay Pradhan of Orthopaedics department and Senior Resident Doctor Dr. Jashobant Bira of General Surgery department at the MKCG Medical College & Hospital.

This apart, the DMET rusticated one PG student namely Dr. Priyajeet Sahoo of Orthopaedics department, allegedly involved in the assault incident, from the hostel for a period of six months.

According to reports, Dr. V Rajanikant, a post-graduate student of Paediatrics department, was assaulted by group of senior doctors at the PG hostel on premises of the premier medical institution on December 21.

Even the accused doctors allegedly misbehaved with another doctor, who is the HOD of the Paediatrics department and vice-principal of the college, for intervening in the brawl.

In response to the incident, the college authorities convened college academic council meeting and initiated an investigation.

The matter came to fore after a complaint was lodged at the Baidyanathpur Police Station the next day.

The DMET took the action based on the report following an investigation into the incident.