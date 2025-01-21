Bargarh: Alleging police inaction in an assault on woman case, the Bargarh Nagarika Committee, a local outfit, observed a bandh in the district today, affecting normal life in the area.

The protesters staged road blockades at major junctions in the district, disrupting the movement of vehicles.

While shops and business establishments remained closed, emergency services were excluded from the ambit of the bandh.

The agitators alleged that the police have failed to arrest the prime accused in the case even after several days of the incident.

The police had on Monday apprehended three accused-- Sarjan Dansena, Prahallad Dash, and Jaykrushna Dansana-- over their alleged involvement in the assault of a 24-year-old woman, who was found in a critically injured condition in a forest in Kurla area of the district, last week.

However, the prime accused has absconded while efforts were on by the cops to trace and nab him. The arrested trio had allegedly given shelter to the main accused and helped him escape from Bargarh.

The victim, a resident of Bardol under Bargarh Sadar police limits, had gone to Bargarh town to meet the prime accused on January 12. He allegedly assaulted the woman and left her in the forest.

On January 14, she was found lying unconscious in the forest.