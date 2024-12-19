Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha government has suspended Umesh Chandra Lenka, Assistant Collector of Jagatsinghpur district, following allegations of misbehaviour with a woman employee at the District Collector’s office.

The alleged incident occurred on April 10, after which the employee filed a complaint accusing Lenka of physical and mental harassment. The matter was investigated by the District Grievance Committee and the District Collector, who submitted a report to the government.

Acting on the findings, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari ordered Lenka’s suspension and directed a departmental investigation into the incident.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to safeguarding women’s rights, Minister Pujari said that Odisha has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of violence or abuse against women.