Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Recording a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda in Odisha was among the hottest places in the country on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jharsuguda in Odisha and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest day temperature in the country at 39 degrees Celsius each. They were followed by Akola in Maharashtra and Mahabubnagar in Telangana, which recorded 38.6 degrees Celsius.

As many as 20 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsisus or above on the day. After Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar and Hirakud were the hottest locations in the state at 36.8 degrees Celsius each, while Cuttack registered a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD further stated there is likely to be no significant change in the maximum temperatures across Odisha districts over the next six to seven days.