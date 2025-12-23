Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will develop a modern ‘Atal Bus Stand’ with airport-like facilities in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district to enhance passenger convenience, urban mobility, and tourism, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra announced.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the proposed project, the Minister said the new bus terminal would be a landmark public infrastructure initiative for northern Odisha and reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to modern, inclusive, and sustainable transport systems.

“Baripada will be developed as a major transport hub. There will be no shortage of funds for this project. All concerned departments must work in coordination to ensure timely execution with the highest quality standards,” Mohapatra said.

The Atal Bus Stand will be built on around five acres of land already allotted for the project. The terminal will prioritise passenger comfort, safety, accessibility, and operational efficiency. An ‘A-Class’ passenger-oriented design proposal presented by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Key features of the proposed Atal Bus Stand include:

Spacious, well-ventilated waiting halls, clean restrooms, food courts, retail outlets, and facilities for persons with disabilities

Digital passenger information systems, CCTV surveillance, Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile charging points, and child-friendly areas

An integrated bus depot for seamless operations, maintenance, and fleet management

Green infrastructure elements such as rainwater harvesting, solar lighting, and landscaped open spaces

Reviewing associated infrastructure plans, the Minister directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that any proposed flyover near the site does not affect the visibility, accessibility, or architectural aesthetics of the Atal Bus Stand and the city of Baripada.

Emphasising environmental sustainability, the Minister said the local Urban Local Body (ULB) would undertake plantation of over 6,000 saplings in and around the project area. In addition, the Forest Department has earmarked funds for greening activities across 10 acres to maintain ecological balance alongside infrastructure development.

The existing Baripada bus stand, located in the city centre, is old and congested, often leading to traffic snarls and inconvenience to commuters. The new terminal is expected to decongest the city core, improve road safety, and enhance connectivity to major destinations such as Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Kolkata, and other regional centres. The project is also expected to boost tourism, particularly to Similipal National Park and nearby heritage sites.

The review meeting, held at Unnati Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, was attended by Additional Secretary-cum-General Manager of OSRTC Arun Biswal, senior officials of NHAI, and representatives of other concerned departments.