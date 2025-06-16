Bhubaneswar: The state government has approved a proposal for construction of ‘Atithi Bhawan’ in Bhubaneswar to provide accommodation to people visiting the Odisha capital for various purposes.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department today issued an order in this regard.

The Atithi Bhawan (guesthouse) will come up on around three acres of land at Unit-II, Ashok Nagar area of the capital city.

“The government after careful consideration has been pleased to approve the proposal for construction of Atithi Bhawan at Unit-II, Ashok Nagar, Bhubaneswar to accommodate the visitors coming from various districts to the capital city to facilitate officials and healthcare-related needs,” said the order.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari had earlier announced that the state government will establish as many as 30 guest houses in Bhubaneswar to provide affordable accommodations to people visiting the capital city for different purposes.

The state government will set up separate guest houses for the people of all 30 districts. Each of these guest houses will have 100 rooms for the people who are visiting the capital city to avail healthcare or for any other purposes, said the Revenue Minister.

The state government will establish a guest house for each district. Each guest house will be named after one district, revealed Pujari.