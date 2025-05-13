Bhubaneswar: Amid protest by Ama Bus employees affecting the city bus services in Bhubaneswar after alleged attack on a guide last night, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) today issued a statement over the incident as well as the initiative taken to provide security of staff.

Trilochana Parida, a guide of Ama Bus, was assaulted by a group of bike-borne miscreants on May 12 night. He was on duty in a bus operating on Route No.23 from IGKC Hospital to Master Canteen.

Reacting to the incident, the Ama Bus staff launched protest in Bhubaneswar demanding safety and security to them.

The incident occurred near the Ayurvedic Hospital stoppage, where an exchange of words took place between the crew and a group of bikers. The confrontation was triggered by dust stirred up due to ongoing road construction and uneven surfaces.

Worth mentioning that the bikers were travelling in the wrong direction on a one-way road, violating traffic norms.

Following confrontation, the bikers aggressively chased the bus, prompting the captain to divert the route for the safety of the passengers and crew. The bus diverted from Fire Station to Baramunda, then proceeded to Acharya Vihar, and finally reached the Gadakana Depot, without making any intermediate stops.

Despite the tense situation, the bus remained within the prescribed speed limit of 40 km/h.

One commuter, who boarded the vehicle near SUM Hospital, safely deboarded at the depot. It is confirmed that no one was hit on the road, and no injuries were reported among the passengers or bystanders, the CRUT clarified.

Due to the urgency of the situation, the bus entered the depot through an incorrect entry point, which has been observed in CCTV footage and will be further reviewed. Police have conducted alcohol tests using breath analyzers of the captain (driver) and guide (conductor) which was found non-alcoholic.

Unfortunately, the guide was physically assaulted by members of the biker group at the depot during discussion and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. A formal FIR has been registered in the designated Police Station.

The senior officers of CRUT are engaged in discussions with the crew at Master Canteen and Gadakana Depot who are staging a protest over concern regarding their safety and security, the CRUT stated.