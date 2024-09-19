Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP YB Khurania today directed for stringent action against those who had allegedly attacked and misbehaved with Army Major Guruwant Singh and his fiancé Ankita Pradhan in the capital city.

The top cop ordered for registration of a case against the accused and their arrest. "The wrongdoers will be identified and strict action will be taken against them," the DGP said.

The incident took place on September 14 night while the two were returning home. The duo then went to the Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint. However, the police alleged that the Army officer and his partner attacked and misbehaved with on-duty police personnel at the police station.

The police personnel alleged that Singh and his fiancé visited the Bharatpur police station at around 3 AM to lodge a complaint. When the woman Sub-Inspector on duty asked the Army Major and his fiancé to file a written complaint, they got irked and attacked the police personnel.

However, the matter took a different turn after Singh and his partner alleged that they were assaulted by the cops at the police station.