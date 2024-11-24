Bhubaneswar: The state government has ordered a Crime Branch probe into the alleged attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo at Odisha’s Jajpur town on November 20.

The Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) has deputed a team led by CID-Crime Branch DSP Saroj Kanta Mohanta to conduct the probe.

Earlier, Jajpur Sadar police was conducting probe into the incident after registering a case under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Some miscreants had allegedly attacked the Dharmasala legislator and damaged his vehicle during a road blockade at Jajpur town on November 20.

The MLA, however, alleged that he was attacked by some supporters of influential Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Jajpur legislator Pranab Prakash Das.

On the other hand, the BJD leader rejected all allegations regarding the involvement of his supporters in the attack.

The police in Jajpur district have so far arrested at least 10 persons in connection with the attack of the Dharmasala legislator.

Notably, Sahoo, as an independent candidate, defeated sitting MLA and BJD nominee Pranab Balabantaray from Dharmasala constituency in Jajpur district in this year’s Assembly polls in Odisha.

Sahoo later extended his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that formed its maiden government in Odisha by securing victory in at least 78 Assembly seats of the total 147 in the state in 2024 elections.