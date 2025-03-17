Bhubaneswar: A shocking incident unfolded in the Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar, where a 53-year-old woman, Sarojini Pradhan, was grievously injured in an attempted murder. The attack reportedly stemmed from her demand for the repayment of a pending debt of ₹150.

Per reports, Sarojini was sleeping with her children under a plastic tent when the assailant, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, approached around 2 am last night. The miscreant poured petrol on the tent and ignited it with a matchstick. In the process, Sarojini sustained burn injuries to her right hand.

Sarojini managed to identify the attacker, noting he had a visibly damaged eye. She recounted the horrifying experience, stating she woke up just in time to witness the act.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Capital Police promptly arrived at the spot and facilitated Sarojini's transfer to the Capital Hospital for immediate treatment.

Investigation is underway to apprehend the accused and ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the attack.