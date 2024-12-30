Bhubaneswar: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) will be implemented in Odisha in February 2025, informed Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling today.

"In the new year, the new government will make a big in the healthcare sector. Approximately, 3.5 crore people will get health cards in Odisha. No one will be deprieved of the health insurance schemes. The Central team has made survey for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state. In addition, the state government is committed to increase the number of medical college and nursing colleges in the new year," the Health Minister said.

According to reports, an MoU will be signed for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana alongside state-sponsered healthcare scheme Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana to provide free healthcare services to economically vulnerable families.

Approximately 3.50 Crore beneficiaries will be provided a special card to avail this free medical treatment under the public healthcare insurance scheme from at 27,000 empanelled hospitals nationwide.



While the beneficiaries covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana can get healthcare services at hospitals upto Rs 5 lakh, the state government under Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY), which has replaced previous BJD government's flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), will provide healthcare services upto Rs 5 lakh to beneficiaries in rural areas and upto Rs 6 lakh in urban areas.