Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in Odisha's Cuttack city for the inauguration of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) at an event at Bali Jatra ground on April 11 (Friday).

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling are scheduled to attend the event at Lower Bali Jatra ground.

The Commissionerate Police has imposed the traffic restrictions from 11.30 am to 6 pm on April 11.

Vehicles coming from Sikharpur Chhak will not be allowed towards Matamatha Chhak via Ring Road. These vehicles will be diverted at Jobra Chhak. Vehicles coming from Chahata Chhak will not be allowed towards Jobra chhak via Ring Road and will be diverted at Cantonment Police Station Chhak. They may avail the road towards Madhukunj Park via Cantonment Chhak. No vehicles will be allowed from Biju Pattanaik Chhak towards Old Cantonment via Dayashram-Ring Road. No vehicles will be allowed from Girnar Hotel Chhak towards Mahanadi via Ring Road. They may avail the alternate route i.e. OPA Chhak via Madhusudan Statue. No vehicles will be allowed from Chandi Chhak towards Old Cantonment police station and they will be diverted at P.H.D office. Heavy vehicles coming from Sikharpur chhak will not be allowed towards Jobra Chhak. These vehicles may avail the alternate roads. Heavy vehicles from Kalia Boda will not be allowed towards Jobra Chhak. They can avail the road towards OMP Chhak by taking left turn at Kalia Boda Chhak. Heavy vehicles from Trisulia Chhak will not allowed towards Belview Chhak and will be diverted at Trisulia Chhak. Heavy vehicles coming from Nuapatna Chhak will not be allowed towards CDA via Madhusudan Setu and will be diverted at Nuapatna Chhak. No vehicles will be allowed towards Belview chhak from DPO gada from 4pm to 6pm. They will be diverted at DPO gada.

“The traffic restrictions have been imposed in the larger interest of public safety. Any violation in this regard will invite penalties up to Rs 1,000,” said the Commissionerate Police.

However, the above mentioned restrictions will not be applicable for the emergency vehicles including police, Fire Brigade and ambulance.