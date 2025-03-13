Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) across the state from April 1, 2025.

The Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme will also be launched on the same day. The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday.

To mark the launch, events will be held at all 1,438 primary healthcare centres across Odisha. The state government has also planned a large-scale awareness campaign to inform the public about the benefits of these schemes.

The implementation of AB-PMJAY in Odisha follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the state government and the National Health Authority in New Delhi on January 13.

Who Will Benefit?

Under the combined rollout of AB-PMJAY and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, over 1.03 crore families (around 3.46 crore individuals) in Odisha will be covered. Beneficiaries will receive a co-branded health card to avail treatment under both schemes. Additionally, the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana will provide separate health cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above.

AB-PMJAY will benefit 67.80 lakh families while Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana will cover 35.84 lakh families. Around 23.12 lakh senior citizens will be eligible under Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana.

Financial Assistance

1. Men beneficiaries will receive up to ₹5 lakh for medical treatment.

2. Women beneficiaries will get coverage up to ₹10 lakh.

3. If a senior citizen (70+ years) is part of a family, the total coverage for the family will be ₹15 lakh.

4. Beneficiaries can avail treatment at over 29,000 government and empanelled private hospitals across India.