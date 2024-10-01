Bhubaneswar: Babushaan Mohanty-starrer Odia movie 'DAMaN' will be re-released in theatres on October 9, the actor announced on social media.

The film will be re-released on the occasion of Dussehra.

"Feeling delighted to announce the grand re-release of the most loved and adored Film of odisha DAMaN.See you in the theatres... let's celebrate this Dussehra with DAMaN Together..... we'll be waiting," Babushaan posted on Facebook.

The movie will be re-released in theatres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela, and Angul, as per the actor's post.

'DAMaN' was recently adjudged as the Best Odia Film at the 70th National Film Awards.

Written and directed by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka, the film was released on 4 November 2022. Later, it was dubbed in Hindi and released across the country.

The movie portrays a doctor's relentless fight against superstitions to make tribal people aware about Malaria disease in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

'DAMaN' is the highest grossing Odia film, till date.

The film had earned praise from audience as well as critics. The Odisha Government had declared the film tax-free.