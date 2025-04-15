Bhubaneswar: A baby boy who was allegedly kidnapped near Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar late Saturday night has been rescued from Balasore by the Commissionerate Police, reports said.

Police have arrested the abductor and a woman, namely Jelam Rani Panda, who allegedly bought the baby. It is suspected that the child was kidnapped for organ trafficking.

According to the police, the 18-month-old boy was forcibly taken from the arms of his visually-impaired mother, 25-year-old Jayanti Mallick, who lives at Kanya Ashram in Niladri Vihar. She regularly visits Ram Mandir with her son and five-year-old daughter to seek alms.

On Saturday evening, due to rain, Jayanti was unable to return to the ashram and decided to spend the night near the temple with her children. Around 1:30 am, a man offered juice to the baby and then snatched the child from her arms before fleeing the scene.

Jayanti lodged a complaint with the police soon after the incident. A team was formed to track down the accused. After intensive investigation and tracking, the baby was traced to Balasore, from where he was rescued safely.

During the investigation, CCTV footage had revealed that the kidnapper was heading towards the Bhubaneswar Railway Station with the baby boy.