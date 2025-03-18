Bhubaneswar: A tragic incident unfolded at Dr. S.N. Mohanty’s clinic under Laxmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar, where an eight-month-old baby girl died after allegedly being administered a wrong injection on Monday evening. The incident led to outrage, with angry locals vandalizing the clinic.

Police from Laxmisagar and Badagada stations arrived at the scene to pacify the locals and detained the doctor, a pharmacist, and the clinic owner for questioning.

According to reports, the infant, Risika Saha, daughter of Ritesh Kumar Saha from Badagada Canal Road, was taken to the clinic around 7:30 PM for treatment of cold and cough. After consultation, the pharmacist at the clinic administered an injection. However, shortly after receiving the shot, the baby collapsed and was declared dead around 7:40 PM.

Following the tragedy, the child’s family members staged a protest in front of the clinic, alleging that medical negligence led to the infant’s death. Locals also gathered, demanding action against those responsible.

The bereaved family alleged that the pharmacist gave the wrong injection, leading to the child’s death. They also questioned why the doctor did not refer the child to a specialized hospital if her condition was critical.

On the other hand, Dr. S.N. Mohanty denied any negligence, saying that the child was already in a critical condition when she was brought to the clinic. "The baby had severe congestion, and we provided primary treatment, including oxygen support and an injection. However, she passed away soon after. I even attempted CPR, but it was too late. The pharmacist administered the injection, and there was no medical error," he said.

The child’s body was sent to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death will be determined after the submission of the autopsy report.