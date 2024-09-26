Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park, Bhubaneswar lost another elephant today due to disease. Zoological park authorities said elephant ‘Abhi’ died at about 12:30 PM.

After elephant ‘Abhi’ displayed erratic behaviour at about 12:15 PM, grunted loudly, sat repeatedly and got up, the zoological authorities provided him the supply of oxygen and administered lifesaving drugs. Despite all the efforts, the elephant could not be saved, the authorities stated.

‘Abhi’ was brought from the Keonjhar Forest Division on June 25, 2023 to the Nandankanan Zoological Park at an age of approximately two months. He was under hand rearing at the Zoo since then.

On September 19, Abhi was found to be dull and did not accept feed. Upon examination, the elephant’s body temperature was found to be high. The Zoological authorities started treatment immediately and collected his blood sample for screening.

The Centre for Wildlife Health’s laboratory report showed the blood samples of Abhi was positive for EEHV infection. Since then, the elephant was under round-the-clock observation and treatment near the zoo veterinary hospital.

In 2022, elephant ‘Prema’ died at the Nandankanan Zoological Park due to infection in left leg.