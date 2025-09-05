Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s return flight to Bhubaneswar from New Delhi was diverted to Kolkata on Friday morning due to bad weather conditions in the state capital.

According to Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, the Chief Minister was scheduled to land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. However, adverse weather prevented the aircraft from landing, forcing it to be diverted to Kolkata.

The Chief Minister later returned to Bhubaneswar after weather conditions improved.

Majhi had been on a four-day visit to New Delhi, where he attended a series of official meetings.