Bhubaneswar: A state-of-the-art badminton high-performance centre (HPC) was inaugurated at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha capital here today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the badminton HPC in the presence of Assam Chief Minister and Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma, and legendary badminton coach Pullela Gopichand among others.

The badminton HPC has been set up in a collaboration of the Odisha government, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation and Dalmia Bharat Group.

The HPC, spread over 77,000 sqft area, has altogether eight AC badminton courts. It can accommodate at least 400 spectators, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

The newly-inaugurated HPC has all the required infrastructure to host national and international badminton tournaments.

The badminton HPC, which is in the shape of a shuttlecock, can accommodate 36 players. It has a 200-seat amphitheater, added the CMO.

“The badminton HPC at Kalinga Stadium will be instrumental in providing better training and other facilities to the budding players of Odisha as well as other states of the country,” said the Chief Minister.

The establishment of the badminton HPC at Kalinga Stadium is a great achievement for not only Odisha but also India. The HPC will play a key role to take the sport of badminton to new heights in the country, said BAI president Sarma.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and Dalmia Bharat Group’s CEO PY Dalmia and MD Goutam Dalmia were also present on the occasion.